Rufus & Martha Wainwright Cover Sufjan Stevens’ “Justice Delivers Its Death”

Canadian siblings, Rufus and Martha Wainwright show their impeccable talent and passion for music as they cover Sufjan Stevens’ “Justice Delivers Its Death”. According to NME news, the singers were music guests on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where they had the opportunity to perform the cover and showcase their undeniably attractive vocals. The source shares how the performance took place on Tuesday, December 19, and how Rufus has shown admiration for Stevens’ music in past covers.

As seen in the video, the performance was very classy and elegant, and set the tone for a calm and peaceful atmosphere. The Canadian siblings wore silver and black which was a perfect combination to emphasize how they complement one another not only in fashion, but music. The instruments in the performance also enabled the enhancement of the siblings’ vocals and was a significant factor in setting the mood. Moreover, the expression that the Wainwright siblings showed as they sang was extremely magnetic in capturing the audiences’ attention. For instance, one could tell that Martha and Rufus Wainwright were passionate about the song and desired to elicit emotions from the audience with their vocals as well as their facial expressions.

When comparing the cover to the original track, there are some noticeable differences. For example, in the original song, Stevens’ vocals are a lot softer as he sings in a whisper-like manner. On the other hand, the Wainwright siblings sang in a louder way and also with more empowerment and strength in their voice that emphasized the lyrics of the song. Another difference was that Stevens was the only singer in the original. In their performance, the Canadian singers sang together which complimented their voices and gave the song a different vibe with a male and female singer. Nevertheless, both the original and the cover are admirable and inspirational in their own way, and emphasize the talent of the artists.