Of Monsters And Men Return With Dynamic New Single “Television Love”

Following five years of quiet evolution, Icelandic indie-folk band Of Monsters and Men break their creative silence with “Television Love.” Written and recorded in their studio in Iceland, “Television Love” is an ongoing conversation that keeps picking up where it left off and it is layered with time, emotion and the kind of honesty that only comes with reflection.

While speaking about the track, Of Monsters and Men said: “Television Love’ is a conversation between two people stretched across time. The song has been with us for a while and when we were working in our studio we’d visit the song at different moments in our lives. Each time it felt like we had something new to share and add to the song’s story. Life happens, things change, hopelessness turns into hope. The sonic landscape and the conversation became layered with our own history.”

The accompanying video echoes the song’s themes by following the band through moments that illustrate the passage of time by capturing change, stillness and the persistence of connection. “We shot the music video with director Erlendur Sveinsson. It’s centered around a conversation at a dinner table, with the band and the table moving through time and space, through chaos and calm, all while being both connected and disconnected from the surroundings. said Of Monsters And Men.

The band adds: The video was shot entirely on 35mm film during a summer night in Iceland. Because it was filmed around the solstice, we were able to stay up until the early morning without the sun ever going down. It was a strange, kind of timelessness that felt just right for ‘Television Love.”

Over a decade in, Of Monsters and Men have gone from folk-tinged newcomers to digital-era mainstays, with mine million monthly listeners on Spotify and a new generation discovering that Iceland’s beauty extends beyond fjords and thermal baths.