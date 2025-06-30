Jenny Hval Cancels Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui June 30th, 2025 - 10:27 PM

The Norwegian singer, Jenny Hval, has just announced that she is cancelling her forthcoming North American tour dates, according to an article on Pitchfork. Her tour was in support of her new album, Iris Silver Mist, which was released May 2, 2025. The tour was set to kick off in Los Angeles on Sept. 5. Her tour was expected to show in San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Chicago and Toronto. Then, on Sept. 17., her tour was supposed to wrap up in Brooklyn, New York.

Hval posted a statement on her instagram on June 30 to share the news of the cancelled tour. The singer did not give any specific reason as to why she cancelled the tour, but has said there were several reasons. Unfortunately, other international artists, like FKA Twigs and Mexico’s Grupo Firme, have struggled to get a U.S. visa for their tours in a timely manner under the Trump administration.

In Hval’s post, she wrote, “Friends in North America — I’ve got some unfortunate news. For various reasons I’m not able to travel to North America in September, and so we have had to cancel the tour we had planned.

Refunds will be processed automatically through your original point of purchase, so you don’t need to do anything on your end. Just give it up to 30 days for everything to go through.

Thanks so much for your understanding — I’m really sorry for the change and hope to see you at another show soon. [bandaged heart emoji]. Swipe for text, sad face and happy dog.”