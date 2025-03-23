Deerhoof Announces New Album Noble And Godlike In Ruin For April 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Immigrant Songs”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 23rd, 2025 - 2:47 AM

Deerhoof has announced their new album, Noble and Godlike in Ruin, coming April 25, 2025, via Joyful Noise Recordings. This is their 20th album, following 2023’s Miracle-Level, and brings their unique mix of fun, chaos and deep messages.

To share their first single, “Immigrant Songs”, the band did something unexpected and they posted it on Craigslist before it hit streaming services. The song starts soft and dreamy, with bells and gentle guitar, before turning into a loud, wild burst of noise. The lyrics tell a story about arriving at a party but slowly reveal a bigger meaning about immigration and belonging.

Band member Greg Saunier says the song is about how immigration is talked about today. Satomi Matsuzaki’s vocals move between sweet and intense, showing the album’s mix of beauty and rebellion.

The album includes a special feature from Saul Williams on the track “Under Rats”. Deerhoof will also hit the road for a big 2025 tour, starting May 1st in Minneapolis and stopping at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works on June 28th, plus shows in Canada, the U.K. and Europe.

It was in February that Deerhoof released their singles “Sparrow Sparrow” and “Overrated Species Anyhow” which will both be featured on the LP. Naturally, they will be the first two songs of the LP. The band also has an album titled, Miracle-Level, which was described as “energetic, experimental and genre-blending.”

Noble and Godlike in Ruin LP Tracklist

01 Overrated Species Anyhow

02 Sparrow Sparrow

03 Kingtoe

04 Return of the return of the Fire Trick Star

05 A Body of Mirrors

06 Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha, Haaa

07 Disobedience

08 Who Do You Root For ?

09 Under Rats

10 Immigrant Songs