Fitz and Tantrums Release Title Track and Announce New Album Man On The Moon For July 2025 Release

Michelle Grisales May 7th, 2025 - 2:43 PM

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Pop-soul group Fitz and The Tantrums have officially announced the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, Man On The Moon, arriving July 25th via Atlantic Records.

Alongside the announcement, the band dropped the project’s title track and lead single, “Man On The Moon,” a vibrant song with space related lyrics such as, “Take me on a rocketship to outer space, don’t let me come down for nothing.” The song’s animated visualizer matches the theme of the song, created by Kidmograph, with colorful graphics in space.

“I decided I was simply going to write for my heart and for my soul and nobody else,” Michael Fitzpatrick, the frontman, said. “At this point in our career, myself and the band feel we have complete creative license.”

“We’ve never wanted to be stuck in a box,” co-lead vocalist Noelle Scaggs added. “With this project, we’re daring to be different.”

Fans got an early taste of the album with the surprise March release of “Ruin The Night,” also accompanied by an animated visual.

To celebrate the new album, Fitz and The Tantrums will embark on a 31 city North American headline tour beginning July 24th in San Diego, California and wrapping up on August 31st in Austin, Texas. The Man On The Moon Tour will feature support from artists such as Aloe Blacc, Neal Francis, and SNACKTIME depending on the date.

Man On The Moon follows the band’s 2022 release, Let Yourself Free, which included hits like “Sway” and “Moneymaker” and earned praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard and American Songwriter. The group also made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America and major holiday events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitz And The Tantrums (@fitzandthetantrums)

Man On The Moon Track List: