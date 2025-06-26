We Are Scientists Announce Fall 2025 East Coast Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui June 26th, 2025 - 11:38 PM

On June 26, 2025, the rock band, We Are Scientists, announced that they will be touring this fall. Their upcoming tour is in support of their upcoming ninth studio album, Qualifying Miles. Their new album is anticipated to be a raw and reflective return to the band’s ‘90s guitar rock roots. Their upcoming album is set to be released on July 18 of this year via Grönland Records. Their tour will begin on Sept. 4, a little after the release of their album. On Sept. 4, their tour will open in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will wrap up on Sept. 13 in Toronto, Ontario. Their tour will be a seven-show run.

Along with songs from Qualifying Miles, their tour will also include songs from other albums in their discography. They will include songs from Huffy (2021), Lobes (2023) and With Love and Squalor which is their debut album that will also turn 20 this year. For their new album, there have been three singles that have already been released. “What You Want Is Gone,” is their most recent release for the album, which is a melancholic but hopeful indie song. The music video for the single is a fan-shot video of clips from another tour. Another single, “Please Don’t Say It,” which is an emotionally evasive anthem, and their other new single, “I Could Do Much Worse.” Their new singles provide an insight to their new, anticipated album.

Qualifying Miles Tour Dates:

09/04 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

09/05 – Amherst, PA – The Drake

09/06 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

09/09 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café

09/10 – Ferndale, MI – The Magic Bag

09/11 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

09/13 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern