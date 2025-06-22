We Are Scientists Drops New song “What You Want Is Gone”

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 22nd, 2025 - 1:32 PM

The Brooklyn indie rock band We Are Scientists has released a new song called “What You Want Is Gone.” It’s the third track they’ve shared from their upcoming album, Qualifying Miles, which will be out on July 18 through Groenland Records. The song features a sad guitar melody mixed with lead singer Keith Murray’s voice that shifts between hope and regret. The lyrics tell us about not wasting time waiting for something that’s already gone.

Keith Murray thought about the song’s themes and realized his views have changed over time. When he first started writing songs, he liked focusing on waiting before taking action. But as he’s gotten older, he’s learned it’s important to grab opportunities before they’re gone. Even though he’s still cautious by nature, he now understands how rewarding it can be to act while there’s a chance.

The music video for “What You Want Is Gone” gives fans a chance to see the band on tour. It includes shots of live shows and behind-the-scenes moments, showing how energetic their performances are. Fans from their recent European tour helped capture these scenes, making it feel personal and genuine.

The album Qualifying Miles is influenced by the music that shaped the band members when they were younger, reflecting a ’90s guitar sound. Unlike their previous albums, Huffy and Lobes, which had more experimental production, this new record has a simple, direct style and explores themes of loss and memory.

“What You Want Is Gone” comes after earlier songs “I Could Do Much Worse” and “Please Don’t Say It,” which have been recognized by big names like BBC Radio 2 and Clash. This new song, with its thoughtful style and powerful tunes, is sure to attract both longtime fans and people who are new to We Are Scientists. As excitement grows for the release of their album Qualifying Miles, the band will hold a special concert at Brooklyn’s Union Pool on July 30 to share this musical adventure live with their fans.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna