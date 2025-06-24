Nitzer Ebb Will be Continuing After The Death of Douglas McCarthy

Home News Leila DeJoui June 24th, 2025 - 3:46 AM

Earlier this month, the frontman for Nitzer Ebb, Douglas McCarthy, passed away. In the past few years, McCarthy had been dealing with some health issues due to the effects of Cirrhosis. His bandmates, Vaughan “Bon” Harris and Dave Gooday, have recently announced that they will continue their upcoming shows after the passing of their frontman, according to an article by Brooklyn Vegan. Also, they have announced that they will also release the last recordings that McCarthy had participated in for the band. Their band, Nitzer Ebb, had started back in 1982. Since then, the band has gone through different stages of who was in the band. It originally started with the three of them, but then the bandmates had gone their separate ways in 1995. After being solo for some time, in 2007, McCarthy and Harris had reunited for some shows and released an album together. Then in 2019, the band had fully reunited with Gooday and went on a reunion tour together.

In recent news of the band continuing to perform, they posted a statement which said:

“As you may have heard by now, we have withdrawn from our upcoming festival appearance at Eastside in light of recent events as we feel that it is too soon to do so. However, the remaining shows booked through the end of this year and into 2026 will go on as advertised. At the time of booking, these shows were confirmed on the provision that Douglas may have not been able to appear; whilst having Bon on lead vocals. We feel that it is the right path to honour these commitments and go forward with these shows.

NITZER EBB will never be the same without Douglas— that is a given. At numerous times over recent years, Bon has stepped forward to perform vocals and lead the show. All of these shows have been very well received and enjoyed by the vast majority of the audiences in attendance. We are aware that some long-time Ebbheads may feel that they cannot continue their journey without Douglas-and we completely understand and respect that. We sincerely hope you will hold those memories dear and cherish them always. Those of us involved with NITZER EBB wish to pay tribute to Douglas’s memory at the remaining performances. Our aim is to ensure the music and spirit of NILER EBB endure for existing tans and future generations alike, for as long as we believe we are genuinely upholding the band’s original spirit, energy, and intention. In the period previous to Doug’s passing, we had been in the studio working on new material and we look forward to releasing this new material in due course. We are deeply grateful for your support over the many years. And we truly hope to catch you at upcoming shows to celebrate everything that brought NITZER EBB into being, and everything we still represent!”