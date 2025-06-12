RIP: Douglas McCarthy of Nitzer Ebb Dead at 58

Home News Leila DeJoui June 12th, 2025 - 10:16 PM

The frontman of the band Nitzer Ebb, Douglas McCarthy, has died. Born in 1966, McCarthy has sadly passed away at the age of 58. According to an article by Consequence, Nitzer Ebb posted on their social media to inform people about what happened to McCarthy. “It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform that Douglas McCarthy passed away this morning of June 11th, 2025,” said Nitzer Ebb. “We ask everyone to please be respectful of Douglas, his wife, and family in this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding and will share more information soon.” Even though they informed the public about the unfortunate passing of McCarthy, a cause of death was not immediately shared. However, in the past few years, McCarthy had been dealing with some health issues due to the effects of Cirrhosis.

In 1982, his band started with McCarthy and his school friends, Vaughan “Bon” Harris and David Gooday. The band signed to Mute Records and then had debuted their first album, That Total Age. In 1987, Gooday left the band, leaving McCarthy and Harris continuing their music career as a duo. During their time as a duo, they released four albums together within six years. In 1989 they released Belief, and shortly after they released Showtime in 1990. In 1991, they released Ebbhead, then took some time and released Big Hit in 1995. The band had broken up in 1995, however in 2007, McCarthy and Harris reunited for some shows and then released an album together in 2010. In 2019, the band welcomed Gooday back and they went on a reunion tour together. Due to his health issues, McCarthy had to step back from performing in 2024.