The Halo Effect Cover Danzig’s “How The Gods Kill”

Juliet Paiz June 23rd, 2025 - 9:44 PM

After a huge year that included the release of their second album March of the Unheard and a successful European headlining tour, The Halo Effect is back but this time with a cover of Danzig’s classic “How the Gods Kill.”

Originally released in 1992, “How the Gods Kill” is one of Danzig’s most iconic tracks. Now, The Halo Effect has reimagined it through their signature melodic death metal lens, bringing a fresh intensity while still honoring the slow burning darkness of the original. The cover keeps the song’s eerie, emotional core, but adds weight with big, layered guitars, pounding drums and Mikael Stanne’s unmistakable vocals.

For Stanne, the track holds personal meaning. “During my teenage years, the darkness and allure of the early Danzig albums introduced me to a whole new way of thinking about what rock and metal could be,” he shared. “Glenn’s vocals and lyrics were incredibly influential on me.”

That connection comes through clearly in this version. The Halo Effect doesn’t just replicate the song, they live in it, letting its atmosphere and emotion shine through while making it their own. It’s heavy, thoughtful and full of the kind of energy fans have come to expect from the band.

The cover is available to stream now, and there’s a visualizer video to go along with it. The band will also be hitting major European festivals all summer, with more news likely on the way.