The Halo Effect Shares Video For New Single “The Defiant One”

Caroline Carvalho November 24th, 2023 - 5:29 PM

The Halo Effect has shared a music video for their new single “The Defiant One.” The song seems to convey a message of rebellion, resistance, and the rejection of societal conventions or demands.

The lyrics imply that the main character and their comrades have been patiently waiting for the opportune moment to make a move. They have now reached a critical juncture, wholeheartedly devoted to their mission and prepared to make compromises. On the whole, “The Defiant One” exalts uniqueness, rebellion and the audacity to defy oppressive influences. It urges listeners to discover their distinct voice and fearlessly confront the societal norms imposed upon them.

Mikael Stanne shares about the single, “The Defiant One’ was recorded during the Days of the Lost sessions and has been one of the songs we have played live last year. So in order to hold you over before we present you with what we have written and recorded for the next album here is ‘The Defiant One’. The video was shot at Pustervik, Gothenburg during our sold out tour of Sweden and it captures us in our hometown among some of our closest friends.”

The video commences with backstage scenes, featuring the band preparing for their performance. Subsequently, it transitions into a captivating display of the band’s live concert in both black and white and vibrant color. Additionally, the video captures the enthusiastic response of the audience, who thoroughly relish the concert experience. Meanwhile, they have previously played live in the Milwaukee Metal Festival.