Titus Andronicus Share Exuberant New Song & Video For “Baby Crazy”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 1st, 2022 - 11:38 AM

On Thursday, September 29, summer, revered rock institution Titus Andronicus released the latest single “Baby Crazy” from their seventh studio album, The Will To Live, now available via Merge Records.

“Baby Crazy” can be described as “an ethics lesson wrapped in a tuneful punk jam.” With a barrage of pounding piano chords, ribbons of saxophone and a heart-racing rhythm, the album’s ambitions to achieve “ultimate rock” are laid bare in just over four minutes. The track is accompanied by yet another unforgettable official music video, which finds frontman Patrick Stickles simply belting the densely-worded track as the lyrics scroll by.

“As inscrutable as some of my artistic choices may sometimes appear, I do wish to be understood, as communication is the purpose of all art,” Stickles says. “This led me to approach this song as something of a user’s guide for the album, wherein I explicate as clearly as I can the meaning behind the recurring symbology I utilize throughout — the mother, the father, the baby, etc. It is my hope that this will lead the listener to a richer listening experience… or they can just tap their foot to it, whatever works.”

Stream “Baby Crazy” here.

Stream The Will To Live here.

The Will To Live track list is as follows:

My Mother Is Going To Kill Me

(I’m) Screwed

I Can Not Be Satisfied

Bridge and Tunnel

Grey Goo

Dead Meat

An Anomaly

Give Me Grief

Baby Crazy

All Through The Night

We’re Coming Back

69 Stones

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat