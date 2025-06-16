Previously Unheard Waylon Jennings Album Songbird Announced For October 2025 Release, Title Track & Video Shared

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2025 - 1:09 PM

Today, Shooter Jennings has announced the release of Songbird, which is completely new and previously unheard album by his legendary father, Waylon Jennings. The first of three previously unheard albums worth of material by the groundbreaking country music superstar. Songbird collects recordings produced between 1973 and 1984 in various studios by Jennings and his longtime drummer and co-producer Richie Albright.

The Songbird project began in the summer of 2024 as Shooter Jennings began sorting through hundreds of high-resolution multitrack transfers of his father’s personal studio recordings. Having just begun an exclusive residency at Hollywood’s historic Sunset Sound Studio 3, The artist set to working on examining the tapes with the help of veteran engineer Nate Haessly.

Songbird is heralded by the first single and title track, which is Jennings’ stunning version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird,” Both “Songbird” and the Songbird project were officially unveiled yesterday at a special Waylon Jennings Birthday Party and Father’s Day celebration hosted by Shooter Jennings at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA.