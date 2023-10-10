Shooter Jennings Announces New Album “Shooter Jennings And The Werewolves Of Los Angeles Do Zevon” for November 2023 Release

Home News James Reed October 10th, 2023 - 8:01 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Three times Grammy award-winner Shooter Jennings commemorates the songs of the late, great Warren Zevon with Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles do Zevon, a live album arriving via BCR Media on Friday, November 3. Pre-orders are available now. Recorded in concert at Monterey, California’s Rebels and Renegades Music Festival and including back-to-back Zevon favorites. The new album is heralded by today’s premiere of an official live performance video for “Excitable Boy,” showing on all platforms.

Shooter Jennings and the werewolves of Los Angeles-including Brian Whelan (Dwight Yoakum, Jim Lauderdale) alongside longtime Jenning’s collaborators drummer Jamie Douglass, bassist Ted Russell Kamp, and guitarist John Schreffler – made a remarkable debut at 2022’s Rebels & Renegades Music Festival in Monterey, CA. It included a rousing rendition of Zevon’s timeless anthem of desperation, “Lawyers, Guns and Money,” streaming now at YouTube following its exclusive premiere via Rolling Stone. The band shined in the City of Angels with Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles do Zevon at the Roxy. It was held during Grammy Week at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, CA.

“This last year we had a blast doing two separate shows paying tribute to one of my favorite artists of all time, Los Angeles legend Warren Zevon,” says Shooter Jennings. “When Zevon was picked to be potentially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year we, along with millions of Zevon fans, were hoping that he would finally get his due in the halls of Rock & Roll History. Unfortunately, Zevon didn’t make it in this year and won’t be honored on November 4, 2023, in New York City at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Upon hearing this news, the Werewolves of Los Angeles gathered in our Wolfcave to discuss what we could do about it. We decided that even though Warren wasn’t going into the Hall of Fame, we could take a special trip up to New York City that weekend and do our own celebration of Warren’s bad-ass music.”

Digital/CD Track Listing:

Lawyers, Guns and Money

Excitable Boy

Mama Couldn’t Be Persuaded

Mohammed’s Radio

I Was in the House When the House Burned Down

My Shit’s Fucked Up

Carmelita

Poor Poor Pitiful Me

Dirty Life and Times

Keep Me in Your Heart

Werewolves of London

The French Inhaler

Desperados Under the Eaves

