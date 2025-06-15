Isabella&Sebastian Share New Song “Oxygen” And Announce Debut Album Is Anybody Listening For July 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 15th, 2025 - 11:41 PM

Memphis-based indie pop duo Isabella&Sebastian have released their new single, “Oxygen” to tease their upcoming debut album, Is Anybody Listening? which will be released on July 25. “Oxygen” is a groovy classic love song that demonstrates Isabella’s radiant vocals and Sebastian’s slick guitar and bassline skills. “Oxygen” acts as a follow-up to the band’s hit track, “Helium” which will also be a part of the upcoming album.

Regarding the duo’s inspiration for “Oxygen,” Sebastian shared, “Musically, ‘Oxygen’ is an exciting and upbeat funk song with its own groove and glamour, while keeping a similar vibe to ‘Helium’. I took inspiration from ‘Helium’’s chords and drums, but added a good bit of new sparkle to them.” Isabella continued by stating, “‘Helium’ serves as this cool, chill intro for ‘Oxygen’. It’s just a funky little love song about being playful with your partner. I was struggling to find ideas for the lyrics, but I knew it should be a love song. And, what else inspires more than watching five or six classic romcoms in a row to pull inspiration for the story? After that, everything flowed much easier.”

“Oxygen” and “Helium” give a sneak peek as to the overall sound of Is Anybody Listening which aspires to be a fun and whimsical album made for the dancefloor. It is colorful and gives fans a closer look into the technicolor world of the band that is just beginning. Isabella&Sebastian described their relationship with music as, “We come to life when we create music, especially together. We use our musical voice to speak louder than we could with words, to capture the world’s attention, and bring people together to have fun.”

The duo of child prodigies each got their start in music when they were less than eight years old. Isabella, age 19, has been a lifelong passionate singer and lyricist who started releasing her first songs at the age of 15 after years of practicing. Meanwhile, Sebastian, age 13, has continued to be a jack of all trades and make history. Sebastian is a multi-instrumentalist who acts as the band’s composer, producer, guitarist, bassist and occasional drummer. He is currently attending Berklee College of Music Online and has become the youngest student in Berklee’s history to earn multiple certifications. Sebastian has also starred on both Broadway and major motion picture with his most recent role in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. More info on the two and their latest updates can be found here.

Is Anybody Listening? Tracklist: