mxdwn Premiere: Isabella&Sebastian Share Dreamy New Single & Video “Lavender”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 14th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Indie pop rising stars Isabella&Sebastian have marked their triumphant return with a dreamy new song entitled “Lavender” which is accompanied by an equally mesmerizing music video. The visual is just as playful and entertaining as the track itself with dazzling lighting and glitchy filters to match the pair’s high-spirited musical output. The lyrics narrate a story of manipulative young woman who uses her charm to her benefit, leaving behind heartbreak in her wake.

Speaking on the story behind the song’s lyricism, the duo shared, “‘Lavender’ is a complex song that describes an enthralling young woman who uses her femininity to get what she wants. Many have tried to break down her walls, and all have failed and been left brokenhearted. As dreamy as she seems, upon closer inspection of the lyrics, one may notice she is subtly falling apart, her flakey and unstable lifestyle being a defense mechanism to protect herself from whatever she may be hiding from. But one can’t help but fall in love with her, including the narrator of the story.”

Isabella DeFir’s vocals are serene and catchy, effortlessly floating measured and vibrant above Sebastian Stephens’ stellar instrumentation with the guitar driving the track forward while the drums contribute a steady, indie rock vibe. The track was recorded at Young Avenue Sound, produced and mixed by Scott Hardin, engineered by Elliot Ives and mastered by Brad Blackwood. DeFir and Stephens previously worked together in Tennessee-based rock band SoundBox before branching out into their own eponymous, pop-leaning project Isabella&Sebastian.