Cold Spring Announces New Soundtrack A Prayer For Derek Jarman Featuring Music From Psychic TV For June 2025 Release

Isabella Bergamini June 15th, 2025 - 9:18 PM

Cold Spring has announced a new soundtrack featuring the works of Psychic TV. The new soundtrack titled ‘A Prayer For Derek Jarman’ is dedicated to the late filmmaker, Derek Jarman who passed away in 1994. The collection has been unavailable for almost three decades, but will finally be accessible to the public on June 23. The collection will also have a remastered edition of the soundtrack along with new artwork. It can be pre-ordered here.

The collection includes five tracks by Psychic TV that were intended for Jarman and his films. The tracklist includes The Loops Of Mystical Union and Ellipse Of Flowers which were themes for Home Movies, a video journal by Derek Jarman. It also includes Mylar Breeze which was the theme for Jarman’s short film titled ‘Sebastiane’ (1976) and Rites Of Reversal which was intended as the tonal theme for a film by Genesis P-Orridge. The latter of which, Jarman worked as a cameraman. The title track, Prayer For Derek is a theme expressing personal reminiscence and prayers from 1969/1993 and beyond. Prayer For Derek is based on Tibetan rituals and uses a collage of sounds including the sound of waves, bird songs, crying babies and ritualistic chants. The track is intended to symbolize a ritual guiding Jarman to the after-life. Outside of Prayer For Derek, the other tracks include sounds of drones, melancholic guitars, grand piano, gothic chants and snarling dogs. The soundtrack collection was recorded by Psychic TV and remastered by Martin Bowes at Cage Studios.

‘A Prayer For Derek Jarman’ Tracklist: