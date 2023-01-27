NEW MUSIC ALERT: Zara Larsson Returns with New Upbeat Single “Can’t Tame Her”

Home News Trisha Valdez January 27th, 2023 - 6:02 PM

Zara Larsson has just released a new single called Can’t Tame Her. This new single feature a cinematic, sci-fi world where Larsson in counters another version of herself.

According to Consequence Sound, “Can’t Tame Her is the first release since the alliance between Larsson’s own Sommer House label and Epic/Black Butter Records. It’s an appropriate way to celebrate a new chapter while we wait on more details regarding a full album, which would be Larsson’s third full-length international project.”

In Larsson’s music video for Can’t Tame Her, she is met with another version of herself, a version where she looks freer and wilder. She is intrigued as she eats the flower that was given to her.

She was in an elevator when she met the other version, when she exits the elevator, she enters an avatar like room filled with many different people.

As she walks through, she enters another room and at the very end she sees her other self. Towards the end of the music video, she finally gets to be face to face with herself.

Larsson’s music video was very creative and memorizing. It is a fun song to listen to that everyone will love. To watch the music video stream below.

