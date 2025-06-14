Modern Life Is War Drops New Song “Johnny Gone” And Announces New Album Life on the Moon For September 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 14th, 2025 - 11:02 PM

Alternative band, Modern Life Is War has returned to create their first full-length album in over twelve years, Life on the Moon. The new album will be released on September 5, 2025 and can be pre-ordered here. Life on the Moon reflects the band’s sense of grief, struggle and the beauty of living. The album aspires to be a mix of gritty realism and poetic despair while maintaining the band’s signature raw emotion.

Modern Life Is War has also released a new single to tease the upcoming album. The new single, “Johnny Gone” is a loud and chaotic track that details the life of a fictional character named Johnny who is full of panic and sensationalism. The band’s vocalist and lyricist, Jeff Eaton explained, “Johnny (not John Paul Eich, nor John Lyndon nor John Lennon) has been called an aimless folk zero. Accused of riding around in cars and printing revolutionary newspapers and going broke. He has ideas that burn him awake at night, he cannot hold a job. He is erotically moved by economic threats in white envelopes from government agencies. From East Palestine Ohio to Tehran Iran.” He continued by referencing the song’s lyrics, “A song to settle the score and use the platform for something worth it, for once and for the first time, try to have fun with it. Like a neurotic flash of lightning. A ball of fire in the night sky from a chattery missile sent to shatter peacetime. Starring Mickey Mouse, Mahsa Amini, Jinx, Jane and the Queen of California.”

Life on the Moon specifically focuses on themes of separation and the joys of unification. The LP adds to the band’s collection of eccentric songs that both express Modern Life Is War’s personal struggles as well as their rebelliousness. The tracklist for Life on the Moon can be viewed below.

Life on the Moon Tracklist: