Dark Force Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Stabbing Westward, Nitzer Ebb and The Cruxshadows

Kennedy Huston October 11th, 2023 - 3:36 PM

Dark Force Fest has announced their thrilling 2024 lineup including Stabbing Westward, Nitzer Ebb, The Cruxshadows, Leather Strip, Das Ich, 30 more goth/dark alternative groups. The three-day festival will take place in Parsippany, New Jersey, on April 19, 20th, and 21st.

American industrial rock band, Stabbing Westward, are known for their hit songs “Save Yourself”, “What Do I Have to Do”, and “Shame”. Formed in 1985, the group has released 4 albums before deciding to part ways in 2002. In celebration of their 30th anniversary, the quartet joined back together in 2016 and set out on a tour. Unexpectedly, the band released a fifth album Chasing Ghosts featuring 10 new tracks. The headlining group will be a nostalgic touch to the lineup for long-standing dark-alternative music fans.

Nitzer Ebb, a British EBM group, is known for their eccentric music and hit songs like, “Join In The Chant”, “Let Your Body Learn”, and “Getting Closer”. The band formed as a result of the electric music wave in the 80s where frontman Douglas McCarthy was heavily influenced by German industrial and new wave groups, according to Allmusic. Currently on a European tour, Nitzer Ebb will be stopping in New Jersey to make an appearance at Dark Force Fest.

The festival will be taking over the entire 44,000 square feet of land of the Sheraton Parsippany, including their 370 hotel rooms.