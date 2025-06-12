Reba Meyers of Code Orange Releases New Single “Clouded World” And Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui June 12th, 2025 - 11:53 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

On June 11, 2025, the rock singer, Reba Meyers, released a new single for her anticipated album. Her single, “Clouded World,” has a very heavy rock sound, with the guitars and very fast drums overtaking the song. Meyers explains what this song means to her. “Too many aspects of the modern human condition feel entirely over-labored and orchestrated,” said Meyers. “We have drifted far from our primal instincts and have gotten so distracted by the myriad tools at our fingertips that we forget that our human imperfections are the one thing that makes us special and unpredictable.”

Watch and listen to “Clouded World.”

Meyers’ new single was also released with a video. In the video, Meyers is captured singing her song in multiple different settings. She is on the beach in the beginning, and then on top of a ferris wheel the next moment. There are also times where she is seen playing her guitar in a grass field by herself, jamming out and playing the song. While she is also anticipated to release an album, she also announced that she will be going on tour. Her tour will begin in August, and go throughout the month. Her first tour date is Aug. 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The tour will go on until the end of the month on Aug. 25 in San Jose, California.

Reba Meyers Tour Dates:

08/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

08/13 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

08/14 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

08/16 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

08/19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

08/20 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

08/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

08/25 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz