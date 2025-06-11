Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Unleashes New David Lynch-Inspired Music Video For “Und Die Engel Singen”

Home News Hannah Brennan June 11th, 2025 - 5:19 PM

German singer-songwriter Till Lindemann just dropped a music video for his new single “Und Die Engel Singen.” The title of the song’s English translation is “And the Angels Sing.”

Lindemann is the lead singer of the industrial metal band Rammstein, who has been exploring his career as a solo artist since his 2020 single “Alle Tage ist kein Sonntag.” The band has put an end to rumors circulating about the band’s discontinuation. The last time they released music was in May of 2023, releasing their single “Du hast.”

In the new music video, directed by Anna Grey, for “Und Die Engel Singen” pays tribute to filmmaker David Lynch’s movies, of which he was clearly inspired by. The video switches between portraying Lindemann as his normal self and a monster-like version of himself.

In more current times, the video is very relevant to the recent popular movie, “The Substance,” which features a switching back and forth between an older and gruesome version of the main character, with a young, hot version of themselves.

Lindemann is extremely sexualized within the video, and it also features many aspects of domestic violence and arguing among partners throughout the video. It is an intense watch.

The artist makes it a point to have dynamic and well shot music videos to amplify the messages and meanings behind his songs. It is truly a cinematic experience, and is especially beneficial for his American fans to give explanation to what his lyrics mean, and to make the listening experience more vivid.

The music video is available to watch now.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz