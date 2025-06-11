More Victims Bring New Accusations Forward Against New Pornographers’ Former Drummer Joseph Seiders

Home News Michelle Grisales June 11th, 2025 - 5:08 PM

Since the original accusations against former drummer of New Pornographers, Joseph Seiders, began in April, two additional alleged victims have come forward adding to the alleged growing list. According to Stereogum, in April Seiders had been charged for alleged possession of child pornography, alleged annoyance/molestation of a child, alleged invasion of privacy and attempted invasion of privacy.

However, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office stated that these charges do not correlate to the previous ones and was recently filed on June 5th. These new charges claimed he committed alleged lewd acts with a minor through force or fear and alleged coercion of a minor to produce child pornography.

There were further charges similar to the ones in April including alleged possession of child pornography, alleged annoyance/molestation of a child and alleged invasion of privacy. Police have not released information of the alleged victims including ages and genders. Seiders is still in custody as these further alleged victims come forward.

The original alleged incidents reportedly began on April 7th, when an 11 year-old boy identified Seiders as a man who recorded him as he used the restroom in a Chick-fil-a in Palm Desert, California. Shortly after on April 9th, Seiders allegedly entered and exited the bathroom at the same time as minors. Later that day, Seiders was taken into custody.

In response to the original incident in April New Pornographers posted a statement on their Instagram expressing their support toward the alleged victims.

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated by the news of the charges,” they wrote. “We have immediately severed all ties with him.”