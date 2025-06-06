Third Man Records Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of Mic City Sons Featuring Previously Unreleased Tracks For July 2025 Release

Home News Leila DeJoui June 6th, 2025 - 5:00 PM

For the 30th anniversary of the rock band Heatmiser’s final album, Mic City Sons, Third Man Records has announced a special 30th anniversary edition of the album. The new edition is a remastered and reimagined album, which will also feature a set of rare demos and unreleased tracks. The new version of Mic City Sons will be available via Third Man Records on July 25 of this year. The album will be available on standard black vinyl and a limited-edition Sunset Pink Transparent and Starry Night Blue Glitter vinyl.

In 1991, the band formed in Portland, Oregon. The members were vocalist and guitarist Neil Gust, bassist Sam Coomes, drummer Tony Lash and the late vocalist and guitarist Elliot Smith. The band had built their own studio in a shared house in Portland and created their music which was loved by many of their fans. Unfortunately for the band, there were some conflict issues which made them drift apart. Some of these conflicts would appear during their recording sessions. Smith ended up on his own path and worked towards his own solo career. “He became such a thing on his own, and then just disappeared from the plans we’d made together,” said Gust. “It sucked.”

Though, it is 30 years later, and they are putting some of this conflict behind them and releasing a reimagined version of their final studio album. “I started to go through and found stuff that was pretty much finished, but just never mixed, and some other things that we had run out of time to fully develop,” said Last. “It brought me back to that time in a really visceral way. It made me appreciate this creative space and creative life that we were able to sustain there for a little bit. If only we could have somehow worked our way through all the interpersonal issues. I think the record shows that we could be a really good band.”