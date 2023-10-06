Heatmiser Shares Never Before Seen Live Video “Dirt (Live at Edgefield)”

Third Man Records have released The Music of Heatmiser, with an unseen live video. Consisting of a new, 29-song compilation of anonymous recordings by the legendary 90s indie rock group featuring Elliott Smith, Neil Gust, Tony Lash, and Brandt Peterson. Issued digitally and on vinyl for the first time, this release presents a fortune of undiscovered gems. Heatmiser also shared a never-before-seen live video of the Smith-led Dead Air track “Dirt” performed at a wedding reception in 1992 for their friends Jo and Jennifer. Previously the tape was rumoured to have been lost until this summer, when Jo found his broken camera with a tape still stuck in it. He unearthed it and had it digitized, while Lash enhanced the audio. Despite the track’s heavy intensity, the video reflects the joy and energy ecstasy the band share in a cosy, accustomed environment, heightening a sense of the band’s budding and genuine friendship. “I’ve really enjoyed revisiting this music for the music. It’s great to remember the times that we worked together very well, and how that reflects in the music itself,” Peterson says. The Music of Heatmiser provides a unique opportunity to hear the quartet at their most elemental: fierce and passionate, with miles of melody and a shocking immediacy for a band that was still in the embryonic stages. Gust adds, “Tony started sending me these recordings, I remembered how fun this was, and how much we loved it. It’s loud and ferocious, and what we were doing back then is what I still look for in music today.” The fans will doubtlessly be charmed by the treasures on parade whilst newcomers will now have the perfect entrance for uncovering an adorned band’s archive.