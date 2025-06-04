Ethel Cain Shares Deep New Single “Nettles”

Home News Hannah Brennan June 4th, 2025 - 7:56 PM

Alternative artist Ethel Cain released her new single “Nettles” on Tuesday, teasing the release of her forthcoming album this August.

Cain’s new song falls nothing short of her classic Southern gothic and nostalgic themes she typically brings to her music. The instruments and music behind her lyrics almost compete to shine with Cain’s voice and emphasize the nostalgia within “Nettles.”



Her lyrics tell a story of trauma, loss and longing for an unconditional love of which she has not received throughout her relationships. The repetition of her describing that to love her is to suffer describes the internal baggage she carries and her struggles with finding meaningful value, that is worth one’s love, within herself.

Throughout the song, Cain constantly is bringing up suffering, the ugly side and truth of her previous relationships and trauma she has endured. It alludes to the idea that she experienced abuse within these relationships.

Her lyrics, “I wanna bleed, I wanna hurt the way that boys do,” could be referring to the feeling of identity and gender dysmorphia. Cain is a transgender artist who often finds a way to implement her feelings regarding her identity into her music.

“’Nettles’ became a dream of losing the one you love, asking them to reassure you that it won’t come true and to dream, instead, of all the time you’ll have together as you grow old side by side,” Cain said. “Every once in a blue moon, it feels good to slough off the macabre and to simply let love be.”

This track is the first from her album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You which is set to release Aug. 8, 2025. Cain notes that this new album is a prequel to her 2022 debut album Preacher’s Daughter about her first love named Willoughby Tucker. Following the release of her new album, Cain will set off to tour North America and Europe, kicking off in August.

The song is available to listen to now.