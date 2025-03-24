Ethel Cain Announces New Album Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You For August 2025 Release & Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 24th, 2025 - 10:02 PM

Ethel Cain has officially announced her highly anticipated album, Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You, set to release in August 2025. Along with the reveal of her North American and European tour dates. The album is a sophomore album of Cain’s 2022 studio debut Preacher’s Daughter. Ethel Cain Responds to Backlash From Conservatives Over Her Controversial #KillMoreCEOs Post.

The tour will kick off in August with Cain performing in major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Paris, L’Olympia, and more. Ticket presales will start on March 26 at 10 a.m. and official tickets will go on sale on March 28 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to guarantee a spot. Cain’s North America tour will begin on August 12 in Seattle, Washington ending on September 20 in Chicago, Illinois. Her European tour starts October 2 in Manchester, England, and ends November 9 in Lisbon, Portugal.

With Willoughby Tucker, I Will Always Love You, Ethel Cain is ready to come back into the spotlight and solidify her place as one of the most compelling creatives and visionary voices modern music has seen. As anticipation builds up, fans are eager for the next chapter of Cain’s music career.

August 12—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA

August 13—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA

August 15—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Vancouver, BC

August 16—Edgefield—Portland, OR

August 18—The Greek Berkeley—Berkeley, CA

August 20—Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA

August 22—Arizona Financial Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

August 24—The Bomb Factory—Dallas, TX

August 25—713 Music Hall—Houston, TX

August 26—Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park—Austin, TX

August 28—The Eastern—Atlanta, GA

August 29—The Eastern—Atlanta, GA

August 30—Asheville Yards—Asheville, NC

September 4—Stage AE —Pittsburgh, PA

September 5—The Anthem—Washington, D.C.

September 6—The Met—Philadelphia, PA

September 9—Radio City Music Hall—New York, NY

September 10—Kings Theatre—Brooklyn, NY

September 12—Roadrunner—Boston, MA

September 13—Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B—Buffalo, NY

September 15—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Toronto, ON

September 16—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Toronto, ON

September 17—Masonic Cathedral Theatre—Detroit, MI

September 19—Palace Theatre—St. Paul, MN

September 20—The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)—Chicago, IL

October 2—O2 Apollo—Manchester, England

October 4—O2 Academy Glasgow—Glasgow, Scotland

October 9—Eventim Apollo—London, England

October 14—Ancienne Belgique—Brussels, Belgium

October 15—TivoliVredenburg—Utrecht, Netherlands

October 16—TivoliVredenburg—Utrecht, Netherlands

October 18—L’Olympia—Paris, France

October 21—Carlswerk Victoria—Cologne, Germany

October 23—Huxley’s Neue Welt—Berlin, Germany

October 24—Docks—Hamburg, Germany

October 25—Vega—Copenhagen, Denmark

October 27—Sentrum Scene—Oslo, Norway

October 28—Fållan—Stockholm, Sweden

October 31—Stodola—Warsaw, Poland

November 1—Roxy—Prague, Czech Republic

November 2—Gasometer—Vienna, Austria

November 4—X-tra—Zurich, Switzerland

November 5—Alcatraz—Milan, Italy

November 7—Razzmatazz—Barcelona, Spain

November 8—Teatro Eslava—Madrid, Spain

November 9—LAV Warehouse—Lisbon, Portugal



