Eminem’s Music Publisher Sues a Ford Dealership in Detroit for Using “Lose Yourself” In Their Ads

February 3rd, 2025

According to NME, Eminem’s music publisher Eight Mile Style, LLC and Martin Affiliated, LLC have sued a car dealership in Detroit for the unauthorized use of ‘Love Yourself’ in advertisements. The lawyers have accused the dealership, LaFontaine Ford St. Clair, Inc., for the use of the song in online advertisements to sell special edition Detroit Lions F-150 pickup trucks with “blatant disregard of the exclusive rights vested in Eight Mile.”

The lawsuit was filed Monday, January 27th and Eight Might Style is seeking an injunction against the video clip and damage relief of at least $150,000. The advertisements ran between September to October 2024 on numerous platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and possibly other sites.

The video the lawsuit is based on allegedly included the song with the caption, “You only get one shot to own a Special Edition Detroit Lions F-150.” Lawyer Howard Hertz wrote in the lawsuit, “LaFontaine’s actions usurped plaintiffs’ exclusive rights to determine when and under what terms the composition may be used for commercial endorsements and advertising.”

He continued by explaining that LaFontaine’s unauthorized use of the song has potentially ruined the future value of it. It could make it harder or less profitable for Eight Mile Style to eventually license the song in other commercial opportunities.

The publisher has called onto the U.S District Judge, Gershwin Drain to see that LaFontaine violated Eight Mile Style’s copyright order the dealership to cease and desist and enter a judgment against LaFontaine for actual damages and profits attributable to the infringements of the copyright.

The track written by Marshall Mathers, Jeffrey Bass and Louis Resto for Eminem’s semi-biographical film released in 2002, Mile, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and has previously been involved in a copyright infringement. The lawsuit was against the ruling National Party in New Zealand in which they were found guilty in 2017 and paid $600,000 to Eight Mile Style.

In September, Eminem and Eight Mile Style were also involved in a potential copyright infringement lawsuit with Spotify which was ruled in favor of Spotify not being liable.