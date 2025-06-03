Lil Wayne Announces Summer & Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Rapper Lil Wayne has announced the dates for his “Tha Carter VI” tour, set for the summer and fall of 2025. The tour shares its name with the rapper’s upcoming release, Tha Carter VI, which is the latest in the rapper’s long series of sequels to the 2004 original. The tour, celebrating not only the release of Tha Carter VI but the 20 year history of the album series, begins on June 6th with Wayne’s first-ever headlining show at the Madison Square Garden. On the same day, the highly anticipated album is set to release.
The 34-city tour will spawn North America, with shows up until October 2. The tour is set to include special guest performers Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington for a majority of shows, as well as NoCap also performing as a guest on select dates. Ticket presale will begin on June 4, with many VIP packages available as well.
06/06/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
30/07/25 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
01/08/25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
02/08/25 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
03/08/25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
05/08/25 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
06/08/25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
08/08/25 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/08/25 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
11/08/25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
14/08/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
16/08/25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
17/08/25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
20/08/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
22/08/25 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
23/08/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
24/08/25 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
26/08/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
29/08/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
01/09/25 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
03/09/25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
05/09/25 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/09/25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
10/09/25 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
12/09/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
14/09/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
16/09/25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
17/09/25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
18/09/25 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
22/09/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
24/09/25 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
25/09/25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
29/09/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
01/10/25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
02/10/25 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre