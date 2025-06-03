Lil Wayne Announces Summer & Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor June 3rd, 2025 - 7:49 PM

Rapper Lil Wayne has announced the dates for his “Tha Carter VI” tour, set for the summer and fall of 2025. The tour shares its name with the rapper’s upcoming release, Tha Carter VI, which is the latest in the rapper’s long series of sequels to the 2004 original. The tour, celebrating not only the release of Tha Carter VI but the 20 year history of the album series, begins on June 6th with Wayne’s first-ever headlining show at the Madison Square Garden. On the same day, the highly anticipated album is set to release.

The 34-city tour will spawn North America, with shows up until October 2. The tour is set to include special guest performers Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington for a majority of shows, as well as NoCap also performing as a guest on select dates. Ticket presale will begin on June 4, with many VIP packages available as well.

06/06/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

30/07/25 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

01/08/25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

02/08/25 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

03/08/25 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

05/08/25 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

06/08/25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

08/08/25 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/08/25 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

11/08/25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

14/08/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

16/08/25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

17/08/25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

20/08/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

22/08/25 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

23/08/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

24/08/25 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

26/08/25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

29/08/25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

01/09/25 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

03/09/25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

05/09/25 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/09/25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

10/09/25 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

12/09/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

14/09/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

16/09/25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

17/09/25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

18/09/25 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

22/09/25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

24/09/25 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

25/09/25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

29/09/25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

01/10/25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

02/10/25 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre