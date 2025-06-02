Former Assistant To Sean Combs Claims He Put Tracking Devices On Cassie Ventura’s Car

Home News Michelle Grisales June 2nd, 2025 - 1:47 PM

At the two week mark of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial, his former assistant being identified as “Mia” testified of his alleged surveillance and alleged emotional manipulation during her years working closely with the music mogul and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

CNN reported that Mia claimed Combs had allegedly repeatedly stolen both her phone and Ventura’s to monitor communications between them. She also stated Combs allegedly “put tracking devices on her car,” referring to Ventura.

“He has stolen my phone many times, he has stolen Cassie’s phone many times, he has put tracking devices on her car,” Mia testified, when asked by defense attorney Brian Steel how Combs might have known about her private conversations with Ventura.

“I’m not sure what he’s capable of. I was terrified,” she added.

Mia described being extremely close to Ventura but said she was “not allowed to tell her the truth about a lot of things,” due to Combs’ alleged strict control.

“Whatever story Puff (Combs) told me I had to uphold that,” she said. “One of the worst parts was being put in the middle and having to cover up for Puff (Combs) to Cass (Ventura), which he forced me to do constantly.”

Although she never explicitly told Ventura to leave Combs, Mia admitted, “Not in the way I wish I could have.” She said she felt guilty for hiding the truth. “I remember covering for him when he forced me to and feeling terrible about it. However, if I didn’t, he would’ve taken me away from her.”

Mia also accused Combs of allegedly threatening to tell Ventura the alleged sexual assault he had done to Mia which caused her to feel overwhelming shame. She claimed Combs had made it seem as though she had done something wrong, despite Combs having allegedly sexually assaulted her.

“Nobody acted like what was happening to me was wrong, and his threats about that he was going to tell Cassie about what happened made me internalize blame and shame,” she said.

Following Mia’s testimony, Eddie Garcia, who worked in security at the InterContinental Hotel is expected to testify tomorrow when court resumes.