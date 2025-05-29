Sigur Ros Announce Fall 2025 North American Orchestral Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2025 - 1:57 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós has added a North American dates to their world orchestra tour. Beginning this November, the new dates will cover Mexico, Canada and the Western United States. The North American leg is a continuation of their tour where the band has been collaborating with composer Robert Ames and local orchestras to perform songs from across their discography, most recently completing a series of shows across Australia.

Starting on November 2, the latest leg includes stops in San Diego, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Mexico City. The final show is set for November 26. For tickets and more information click here. To help spread the news about the new tour dates, Sigur Rós went on Instagram with the following statement: “Sigur Rós are pleased to announce that in November they will return to the US and Canada. These shows, along with their EU/UK dates in September and October, are the final leg of their unique world tour that sees them collaborating with local orchestras and conductor Robert Ames, bringing their latest album ÁTTA to life alongside favorites from their extensive catalogue, including songs from Takk…, the band’s much loved album which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sigur Rós (@sigurros)

Sigur Rós Tour Dates

11/2 — San Diego, CA – Jacobs Music Center !

11/4 — Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre !

11/7 — Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom !

11/10 — Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre !

11/12 — Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre !

11/14 — Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds !

11/16 — 17 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre !

11/19 — 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre !

11/25 — 26 – Mexico City, MX – Auditorium Nationale