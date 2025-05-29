John Fogerty Announces Re-Recorded Album of Creedence Clearwater Revival Classics For August 2025 Release

Home News Leila DeJoui May 29th, 2025 - 7:00 PM

After a long career in the music industry, the musician, John Fogerty, has decided to re-record some of his biggest hits. He will also include some deep cuts from his time spent in the band, Credence Clearwater Revival. He will be releasing a new album, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years. His new nostalgic album will be released on Aug. 22 via Concord. The album was co-produced by Fogerty with his son, Shane Fogerty. Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years will include features on some of his most beloved songs like “Proud Mary,” “Fortune Son” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” Shane will not be the only son that will be featured on the album, but his brother, Tyler Fogerty, will both perform throughout the new album. Both of Fogerty’s sons will accompany him in his newly re-recorded vocals.

According to an article by Consequence, Fogerty had joked that he wanted to call the project Taylor’s Version, in reference to how Taylor Swift has re-recorded her all of her older albums. Similar to Swift, however, Fogerty was not able to own the songs he has written and is getting them back. “For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written,” said Fogerty. “Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that — of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love.” So far, he has released the re-recorded versions of “Up Around the Bend, “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” and “Porterville.”

Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years Tracklist: