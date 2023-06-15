John Fogerty’s “Fortunate Son” Has Reached One Billion Streams On Spotify

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2023 - 5:22 PM

Today John Fogerty‘s song “Fortunate Son” surpasses one billion streams on Spotify. This achievement comes on the heels of another Fogerty written song “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” which surpassed one billion streams in March.

Both songs are now a part of Spotify’s Billions Club, which is an exclusive collection of songs that includes other megahits from Concord’s catalog including Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk,” Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” and others.

“Fortunate Son” is featured on Spotify’s Billions Club playlist, which currently includes under 450 songs from the hundreds of millions of tracks streaming on the platform.

Written by Fogerty and released as an early single in October 1969, “Fortunate Son” was featured on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s fourth studio album Willy and the Poor Boys.

The album includes other Fogerty written hits like “Down On The Corner” and “Midnight Special,” which was released in November of 1969 to wide critical acclaim and commercial success. The album peaked at number three on the Billboard 200.

In the press release Fogerty expresses his feeling about the achievement .

“I am humbled and honored to have my song “Fortunate Son” achieve one billion streams. This comes at a time when I have finally acquired the rights to my early songs after a lifetime of waiting. I wrote this song to express my outrage about the unequal treatment of people in our culture. These words came straight from my heart, and I still feel the same today. I am looking forward to celebrating this song with my fans.”

As the lead single, “Fortunate Son” peaked at number two on the U.S. charts and won an RIAA Gold Disc Award in December 1970. “Fortunate Son” has been covered by top artists including U2, Pearl Jam, Rise Against, Dropkick Murphys, Cat Power, Santana w/ Scott Stapp, Bob Seger and Death Cab for Cutie.