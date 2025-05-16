Trump Warns Bruce Springsteen to “Keep His Mouth Shut Until He’s Back Into the Country”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 16th, 2025 - 5:27 PM

The feud between Bruce Springsteen and current President Donald Trump has just been kicked up a notch after Trump gives a warning to Springsteen, as he suggests to him to “keep his mouth shut until he’s back into the country.” Springsteen recently began his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, earlier this week, kicking off in Manchester, England.

The concert was deemed a “decidedly political affair,” as Springsteen repeatedly aimed at Trump through several speeches, for example:

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Springsteen proclaimed at the top of the concert. Later, he remarked, “A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government,” as stated in Consequence.

It seems Trump had had enough of the rocker’s commentary as he later posted on Truth Social Media:

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK,”

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!” stated Trump, according to Consequence.





