Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Told It’s “Too Risky” to Perform in Jersey Shore After Springsteen’s Anti-Trump Comments

The Bruce Springsteen cover band, No Surrender, were expected to perform at a gig at Riv’s Toms River Hub, in Toms River, New Jersey. The band was expected to play on May 30, 2025, however, on May 18, they were told by the owner of the bar, Tony Rivoli, that it was “too risky at the moment” to play there. They were told that it was too risky to play by the Jersey Shore after the real singer, Bruce Springsteen, made remarks against US President Donald Trump.

Rivoli had texted the band’s singer, Brad Hobicorn, that the show was off since the clientele at the bar was mostly conservative and disapproving of the anti-Trump remarks made by Springsteen. “This is not political for us at all,” said Hobicorn. “We’re just a cover band that’s trying to make some money and people rely on it financially. We’re the ones really getting hurt.” The band was offered to still play at the bar, but songs by other classic rock icons. Even if they were to take that offer, they would not be paid the $2,500 that they initially expected. Instead, the band has since rescheduled their performance for the same night at Headliners Oasis Neptune Township, according to an article by NME.

The anti-Trump remarks made by Springsteen were during one of his performances. “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” said Springsteen. “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!” These comments are what prompted President Trump to go on his social media and say how he had never liked Springsteen to begin with and called him a jerk.