P1 Harmony Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

According to nme.com, P1Harmony has announced new 2025 tour dates. The FNC Entertainment K-pop boyband recently went to social media to announce their P1ustage H: Most Wanted’ Tour, which will see them perform across Asia, Australia and North America this year.

The tour will kick off in early August with a pair of shows in Seoul, South Korea, before a stop in Sydney, Australia on August 23. The tour is currently P1Harmony’s only performance in Australia . Next, the group will head to Singapore on August 30, before performing in Kaohsiung on September 6.

Then, they will wrap up the Asia leg of the P1ustage H: Most Wanted Tour with shows in Macau and Yokohama, Japan before embarking on a North American trek. The North American run will see P1Harmony perform in Newark, Fairfax, Toronto, Fort Worth, Duluth, Chicago, Los Angeles and Oakland. For tickets and more information, click here.

P1ustage H: Most Wanted’ Tour Dates

8/9 – 10 – Seoul – South Korea

8/23 – Sydney – Australia

8/30 – Singapore – Singapore

9/6 – Kaohsiung – Taiwan

9/13 – Macau – China

9/19 – Yokohama – Japan

9/27 – Newark – New Jersey

9/29 – Fairfax – Virgina

10/1 – Toronto – Ontario

10/4 – Fort Worth -Texas

10/9 – Duluth – Georgia

10/14 – Chicago – Illinois

10/18 – Los Angeles – California

10/21 – Oakland – California