Lenny Kravitz Announces New Double Album Blue Electric Light For March 2024 Release, Share New Song & Video “TK421”

Cait Stoddard October 12th, 2023 - 3:46 PM

According to stereogum.com, artist Lenny Kravitz has recently and officially announced Blue Electric Light, which is a new double album that will be released on March 15.

In light of the upcoming album, the artist has shared his new single “TK421,” which comes with music video where Kravitz comes pretty close to baring it all but being blocked by his hand.

As a whole, the tune is fantastic by how the instrumentation shakes the atmosphere with a heavy dose of hard rock and electronic pop while Kravitz’s vocal performance serenades the ears with his strong, noble and funky voice. Kravitz is know for his signature taste in soul jolting music and on this piece, the singer’s passion for music can be felting through the electrifying instrumentation and vocal performance.