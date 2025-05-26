James Bay Releases 7 Previously Unreleased Songs Including “Hold Back The River”, “Let It Go” And More

Home News Leila DeJoui May 26th, 2025 - 11:02 PM

On May 23, 2025, Grammy-nominated artist, James Bay, celebrated the ten year anniversary of his debut LP, Chaos And The Calm, with the release of Chaos And The Calm 10 Years via Mercury Records. This new release includes seven previously unreleased demos from the original recording sessions from when he was creating his album back in 2014. The demos include recordings from unheard versions of songs like “Let It Go (Original Session),” “Hold Back The River (Original Session)” and more. These new, or old, versions of the songs bring his fans back to the nostalgic time when he first released the album ten years ago. The listeners will be able to get an inside listen to how the creation of the final product came about.

Listen to “Let It Go (Original Session)” and “Hold Back The River (Original Session).”

Bay’s debut album initially was released on March 23, 2015. Chaos And The Calm had made its way up to number one on the UK Album Chart and reached Platinum status in the United States. His single, “Let It Go,” received a 7x-Platinum certification as well and “Hold Back The River” is now certified as 2x-Platinum. He also received a nomination for “Best New Artist” at the Grammys and his album received a nomination as well for “Best Rock Album.” Since then, Bay’s record had generated billions of streams which officially established him as a global phenomenon.

On Bay’s most recent album, his lead single from the album “Up All Night” was with The Lumineers and Noah Kahan. Recently, Bay had just gone through his first run on his Up All Night Tour. His tour was in support of his fourth studio album, Changes All The Time.