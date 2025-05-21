Homeland Security Special Agent Testifies Investigators Allegedly Found Cocaine & Ketamine During Raid On Sean Combs’ Miami Home 

Home News Michelle Grisales May 21st, 2025 - 4:46 PM

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent Gerard Gannon resumed his testimony in federal court this week, detailing evidence recovered during a March 2024 search of singer Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Miami Beach mansion. The raid, which Gannon confirmed was part of a broader human trafficking probe, revealed a range of personal items, firearms components, narcotics and electronic devices according to CNN.

Gannon, who was leading HSI’s human trafficking unit at the time, walked the jury through photographs taken during the execution of the search warrant. Among the items reportedly found in a master bedroom closet were sex paraphernalia and high-end fashion accessories.

“There was a sex toy, a pair of red high-heeled shoes, and approximately 18 pairs of platform heels,” Gannon said. Investigators also located three cell phones in the same closet, he testified.

One of the discoveries was a significant quantity of lubricants and oils. “We recovered 25 bottles of baby oil and 31 bottles of personal lubricant,” Gannon told the court, as jurors were shown images of the items stored in boxes.

The agent also testified that firearm components were discovered during the search. “We located upper and lower receivers for AR-15 rifles inside the closet,” he said.

Gannon also described finding narcotics in a designer Gucci bag.

“Inside the bag, we found a mix of pills, white powder, and a crystal-like substance,” he said. Lab testing confirmed the substances as cocaine and ketamine, with additional traces of MDMA and alprazolam (commonly known by the brand name Xanax).

One particularly chilling moment in court came when Gannon displayed an evidence bag filled with ammunition.

He also displayed a bag of evidence full of ammunition and described the contents, “these bullets were from a loaded .45-caliber handgun that we discovered in what I would describe as a ‘guard shack’ on the property.”

While no formal charges have been announced against Combs as of yet, the investigation remains active.