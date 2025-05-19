The Kinks Announce New Anthology The Journey: Part 3 For July 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2025 - 9:26 PM

The Kinks will continue the 60 Anniversary celebrations of their illustrious musical journey with the final part of their career-defining trilogy, The Journey, which will be out on July 11, on BMG. The upcoming project covers The Kinks transformative RCA/Arista period spanning 1977 to 1984. The period saw the band finally break America, leaving behind their iconic pop and experimental phases and return with a fresh and concise style of classic songwriting that draws on their own distinct British sense of self.

Compiled by the band, the release comes on two discs. Disc one is made up of 11 classic tracks and hits from the era, freshly remastered from the original ¼” production master tapes including “Come Dancing”, “Destroyer”, “Living On A Thin Line” and other numbers.

Disc two is a very special release featuring never-before-heard recordings, discovered in the Konk archive, from the band’s euphoric, historic Royal Albert Hall show from July 11th 1993, including formidable renditions of “You Really Got Me”, “Till The End of the Day”, “Sunny Afternoon” and other tunes. A reminder of the band’s exceptional, dynamic live shows, the celebrated show, which reflects all aspects of the band’s three decade career, was a welcome homecoming following a run of arena shows throughout the US, marking three decades since their first performance there.

While Britpop set the musical backdrop for the UK, the gig showcased an iconic British band in an iconic British setting, reclaiming their place in history.. not that their place in history has ever really been in question. “As far as performances go, it was a high point achievement of The Kinks,” Dave Davies said of the show. This set, captured from a simple desk mix, illustrates how vital the band The Kinks remained as a live act.

The Journey Tracklist

Disc 1

1. Catch Me Now I’m Falling (2025 Remaster)

2. (Wish I Could Fly Like) Superman (2025 Remaster)

3. A Rock’n’Roll Fantasy (2025 Remaster)

4. Sleepwalker (2025 Remaster)

5. Living On A Thin Line (2025 Remaster)

6. Come Dancing (2025 Remaster)

7. Around The Dial (2025 Remaster)

8. Do It Again (2025 Remaster)

9. Better Things (2025 Remaster)

10. Destroyer (2025 Remaster)

11. Low Budget (2025 Remaster)

12. Misfits (2025 Remaster)

Disc 2

1. One of Our DJs Is Missing (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

2. Till The End of The Day (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

3. Where Have All The Good Times Gone (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

4. Low Budget (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

5. Apeman (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

6. Phobia (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

7. Only a Dream (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

8. Scattered (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

9. Celluloid Heroes (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

10. I’m Not Like Everybody Else (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

11. Dedicated Follower of Fashion (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

12. The Informer (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

13. Death of a Clown (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

14. Sunny Afternoon (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

15. You Really Got Me (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

16. Days (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)