The Kinks Announce New Anthology “The Journey – Part 2” For November 2023 Release

September 27th, 2023

Legendary group The Kinks continues the 60th Anniversary celebrations of their illustrious musical journey with part two of their career-defining anthology, The Journey, out on November 17 on BMG. The Journey – Part 2, compiled by the band, will be available on 2CD, 2LP, Digital and HD Digital formats. The physical formats contain a booklet with band photos and track-by-track notes written by original members Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory, sharing their memories of the time and weaving them into The Kinks’ incredible story.

It will also include singles, B-sides, album tracks and six new Ray Davies mixes, three of which are previously unreleased live performances from the New Victoria Theatre, London in 1975. The record features hits “Lola,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “20th Century Man,” “Dedicated Follower Of Fashion,” “Till The End Of The Day,” “A Well Respected Man,” “See My Friends,” and “Everybody’s A Star (Starmaker).” Fans can preorder and presave The Journey Part 2 here.

“I thought I knew everything about my songs until I was given the opportunity to put this record together,” says Ray Davies. “The new sequencing has enabled us to show the ‘big picture’ and give a more insightful back story about how our music evolved. I learned a lot about myself in putting this together.”

Dave Davies adds “Another chance to listen to some of my favourite Kinks releases over the years. A perfect example of our diverse and creative musical legacy.” See the full tracklist of Part 2 below.

The Journey Part 2 Tracklisting:



CD1

The World Around The Journeyman Starts To Crumble As His Life Is Turned Upside Down

1. Till The End Of The Day (1965)

2. Preservation (1973)

3. David Watts (1967)

4. This Time Tomorrow (Alternate Take, 2020 Mix) (1970)

5. A Well Respected Man (1965)

6. Monica (1968)

7. Scrapheap City (1974)

8. He’s Evil (1974)

The Journeyman Is Led Astray By Ghosts And A Dark Angel

9. Lola (1970)

10. Sunny Afternoon (1966)

11. Animal Farm (1968)

12. Creeping Jean (1969) *

13. Two Sisters (1967)

14. See My Friends (1965)

15. Money Talks (2023 Mix) (1974) **

16. No Return (1967)

17. Don’t You Fret (1965)

CD2

Our Journeyman Is Seduced By Those Ghosts And Demons Of The Underworld And Searches For His Lost Innocence

1. I Need You (1965)

2. Rainy Day In June (1966)

3. Dedicated Follower Of Fashion (1966)

4. Where Are They Now? (2023 Mix) (1973) **

5. Wicked Annabella (1968)

6. Alcohol (1971)

7. Susannah’s Still Alive (1967) *

8. 20th Century Man (1971)

9. Sitting By The Riverside (1968)

10. Artificial Man (2023 Mix) (1974) **