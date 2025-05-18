Til Tuesday Reunites at Cruel World For Their First Concert In 33 Years

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 18th, 2025 - 2:48 PM

Til Tuesday peforming at Cruel World Festival in Los Angeles, CA on May 17th, 2025.

Music fans were thrilled when the famous ’80s band Til Tuesday got back together for the first time in 33 years at the Cruel World festival. The band, led by Aimee Mann‘s distinctive voice, played a memorable set that mixed new wave and rock music. Known for featuring alternative and post-punk legends, the festival was an ideal setting for this big reunion. The audience warmly welcomed their return with enthusiasm.

The concert featured songs that shaped their musical path, including hits like “Voices Carry” and “Coming Up Close,” which reminded everyone why they were so popular in the ’80s. Aimee Mann’s singing was still incredibly moving, showing that the band’s talent and passion remain strong. Fans joined in, enjoying music that once dominated the charts and became defining tunes for a generation.

The reunion wasn’t just about remembering past successes; it showed how much Til Tuesday’s music still matters today. Every note and word captured the deep emotions that defined their songs, connecting old fans with new ones just discovering the band. The performance celebrated what they’ve achieved and proved that reunions can rekindle the excitement of earlier times for music fans.

The concert at Cruel World wasn’t just a trip down memory lane; it was a powerful reminder of how old music still shapes today’s tunes. At the end, Til Tuesday finished their set and left a lasting impression on everyone who saw this special comeback. You can find more details about this incredible reunion show on Stereogum.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman