Kings Of Thrash Releases New Song “Lockdown”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Members of the legendary metal band Megadeth have released the first single for their new band, Kings of Thrash. Kings of Thrash includes Megadeth alumni David Ellefson (bass guitar), Chris Poland (guitar) and Jeff Young (guitar). It also includes vocalist Chaz Leon and drummer Fred Aching from Dead Groove and BulletBoys. This Friday, the group released a new single titled “Lockdown” along with a music video showing the band jamming out together in what seems to be a prison. The music video was directed by Fred Aching and his Dead Groove bandmate, Holly West.

According to Metal Injection, guitarist Jeff Young described the new single as a “cool mix of 80s thrash and punk vibes, plus four guitar solos! We had a lot of fun bringing this song to life!” Bass guitarist David Ellefson shared a similar sentiment, saying, “‘Lockdown’ captures the true spirit of old school thrash metal, with a lyric that can be seen as timely in this chaotic world we now live in.”

In addition to their new single, Kings of Thrash will be going on tour this September to celebrate both their new track and the 30th anniversary of Megadeth’s 1994 album, Youthanasia. Youthanasia was the band’s sixth studio album and was released on October 24. Kings of Thrash’s tour will directly coincide with the anniversary since they will be performing at the Machine Shop in Flint, MI on October 24. The tour will begin on September 4 at the Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, CA and end on October 26 at the Madison Theater in Covington, KY.