Avicii Releases Posthumous Single Featuring Elle King “Let’s Ride Away”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 16th, 2025 - 5:55 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Avicii. Taken on December 29th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Late artist Avicii’s legacy is honored, and his music continues to resonate with music lovers across the globe, even more so as a brand new posthumous single, “Let’s Ride Away,” featuring Elle King. The track was revealed today as part of a 19-track compilation titled AVICII FOREVER, a reminder of the genre-blending brilliance and creative influence on the music industry.

The compilation was produced by Tim Bergling (Avicii), Carl Falk, Luke Laird, and co-written by Kacey Musgraves, Laird, and Bergling. “Let’s Ride Away” is a warm-styled Avicii signature classic, with King’s raw emotional vocals, which helps to bring the song to life, evoking feelings of escape and freedom, the classic themes of the late producer’s music.

What sets the track apart from the rest of the compilation is its roots-driven instrumental, including the same brass band that helped to compose Avicii’s 2019 hit “Fades Away.” The fusion between electronic and acoustic elements helps to speak to Berling’s creative vision for the song as well as his fearless approach when it comes to music-making. Projects like this can be difficult at times, as it is important to the creators to appease fans while also maintaining a hint of the original sound from the late artist, while also honoring their memory.

Released through Interscope Records, Pophouse, and the Avicii Estate, the compilation also includes old-time Avicii classics such as “Wake Me Up,” “Levels,” and “The Nights,” giving longtime fans and new listeners a chance to glimpse deeper into the world of the late artist’s work. “Let’s Ride Away” is much more than just a song, but a tribute to an artist who continues to inspire generations even after his passing.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi