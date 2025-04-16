Forthcoming Posthumous Avicii Compilation Album Avicii Forever Announced For May 2025 Release Featuring New Track “Let’s Ride Away”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 16th, 2025 - 7:06 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Avicii. Taken on December 29th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The legendary iconic figure known worldwide as Avicii have a major announcement in the books. This spring, they will be releasing a compilation project titled Avicii Forever, a commemorative celebration of the fascinating and stellar DJ, songwriter and producer known as Tim Bergling. With this new album, they have also released a new single alongside the project titled “Let’s Ride Away”, another smidge of what their legacy in the music indusry looks and sounds like. Listen to a featured teaser of the new single below.

While there is definitely no need for an introduction, Avicii, born Tim Bergling, was a Swedish DJ, producer and songwriter who revolutionized electronic dance music, or also known as EDM. Rising to fame with his 2011 hit “Levels,” he became a global sensation, blending electronic beats with emotional melodies and pop influences. His groundbreaking tracks like “Wake Me Up” and “Hey Brother” bridged EDM with country and folk, redefining genre boundaries. Avicii headlined major festivals worldwide and collaborated with artists like Aloe Blacc, Rita Ora and Coldplay. Despite retiring from touring in 2016 due to health issues, his music left a lasting impact. His posthumous album Tim continued his legacy of innovation and heart.

AVICII FOREVER Tracklist:

1. Wake Me Up

2. Levels

3. Let’s Ride Away (feat. Elle King) (NEW SONG)

4. The Nights

5. Waiting For Love

6. Without You (feat. Sandro Cavazza)

7. SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)

8. Hey Brother

9. Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)

10. I Could Be the One [Avicii vs Nicky Romero]

11. Silhouettes

12. Fade Into Darkness

13. You Make Me

14. The Days

15. For A Better Day

16. Addicted To You

17. Friend of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

18. Broken Arrows

19. Heart Upon My Sleeve (feat. Imagine Dragons)

20. Heaven