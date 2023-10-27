Chris Brown Sued Over Alleged Attack In London Club

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 27th, 2023 - 10:27 AM

Rapper Chris Brown is currently being sued over an alleged attack at TAPE nightclub, located in London, back in February of this year. According to NME, Brown’s alleged attack in the club allegedly caused the victim to be allegedly hospitalized, whereby the rapper allegedly beat the victim with a bottle of tequila and allegedly stomped on him.

The alleged victim, whose real name is Abe Diaw, was allegedly hit by Brown allegedly over the head with alleged “crushing blows,” allegedly leaving Diaw unconscious. Diaw also allegedly reported that police in London have alleged footage of Brown’s alleged attack against Diaw. He claims that he had assumed that Brown came up to him for a hug.

Diaw alleges that he has known Chris Brown for seven years. He claims that the alleged injuries he allegedly received allegedly caused him to be allegedly hospitalized. The alleged injuries Diaw received were alleged cuts on his head and alleged torn ligaments in his leg. Diaw also allegedly suffers from alleged emotional distress and alleged trauma from Brown’s alleged attack.