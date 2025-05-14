Bob Mould Announces Fall 2025 North American Solo Tour Dates

Alternative rock musician, Bob Mould, has announced that he is adding additional dates to continue his Solo Electric tour across North America for this fall. This comes after touring with his band this spring following his most recent album Here We Go Crazy.
The fall leg of the tour begins September 9, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio and wraps up in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 11, 2025. In just a little over two months, Mould will be performing in 23 different cities around the country. This does not include his short run of summer solo shows he previously announced kicking off May 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada and ending in Novato, CA on August 16, 2025. Over the summer, he will only be performing a total of six times, all in different cities.
Here We Go Crazy is Mould’s 15th solo album and only full-length studio album he has released in the past four years. The album has been incredibly successful, with Mould even performing one of the most popular songs on the track “When Your Heart is Broken” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Mould spoke about his excitement for this recently announced upcoming fall tour he is embarking on.
“We the band spent the past six weeks performing sets focused on the music we recorded together since 2012,” Mould stated. “Now, with the announcement of new Solo Electric shows, I’m looking forward to adding deeper cuts from my career songbook. The volume will be a touch quieter than the band shows, but the intensity will remain the same.”
Multiple different artists will be opening for his shows this fall, including J. Robbins, The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle and David Barbe on select dates.
Bob Mould Summer and Fall 2025 Tour Dates
5/25/2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2025
7/30/2025 – Township of Haddon, NJ – McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell Haddon Lake Park
8/1/2025 – Kingston, NY – Assembly
8/2/2025 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater
8/3/2025 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus360
8/16/2025 – Novato, CA – Hopmonk Tavern
09/9/2025 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall
09/102025 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House
09/12/2025 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
09/13/2025 – Ithaca, NY – Hangar Theatre
09/14/2025 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
09/16/2025 – Portland, ME – SPACE
09/17/2025 – Shirley, MA – Bull Run
09/19/2025 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum
09/20/2025 – Battleboro, VT – Stone Church
09/21/2025 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
09/23/2025 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
09/24/2025 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
09/26/2025 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern
09/27/2025 – Winston-Salem, NC – SECCA
09/28/2025 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage
09/30/2025 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
10/1/2015 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar
10/3/2025 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
10/4/2025 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk
10/7/2025 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall
10/8/2025 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House
10/10/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse
10/11/2025 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club