Bob Mould Announces Fall 2025 North American Solo Tour Dates

Home News Hannah Brennan May 14th, 2025 - 5:21 PM

Alternative rock musician, Bob Mould, has announced that he is adding additional dates to continue his Solo Electric tour across North America for this fall. This comes after touring with his band this spring following his most recent album Here We Go Crazy.

The fall leg of the tour begins September 9, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio and wraps up in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 11, 2025. In just a little over two months, Mould will be performing in 23 different cities around the country. This does not include his short run of summer solo shows he previously announced kicking off May 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada and ending in Novato, CA on August 16, 2025. Over the summer, he will only be performing a total of six times, all in different cities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Mould (@bobmouldmusic)

Here We Go Crazy is Mould’s 15th solo album and only full-length studio album he has released in the past four years. The album has been incredibly successful, with Mould even performing one of the most popular songs on the track “When Your Heart is Broken” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Mould spoke about his excitement for this recently announced upcoming fall tour he is embarking on.

“We the band spent the past six weeks performing sets focused on the music we recorded together since 2012,” Mould stated. “Now, with the announcement of new Solo Electric shows, I’m looking forward to adding deeper cuts from my career songbook. The volume will be a touch quieter than the band shows, but the intensity will remain the same.”

Multiple different artists will be opening for his shows this fall, including J. Robbins, The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle and David Barbe on select dates.

Bob Mould Summer and Fall 2025 Tour Dates

5/25/2025 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2025

7/30/2025 – Township of Haddon, NJ – McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell Haddon Lake Park

8/1/2025 – Kingston, NY – Assembly

8/2/2025 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

8/3/2025 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus360

8/16/2025 – Novato, CA – Hopmonk Tavern

09/9/2025 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

09/102025 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

09/12/2025 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

09/13/2025 – Ithaca, NY – Hangar Theatre

09/14/2025 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

09/16/2025 – Portland, ME – SPACE

09/17/2025 – Shirley, MA – Bull Run

09/19/2025 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum

09/20/2025 – Battleboro, VT – Stone Church

09/21/2025 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

09/23/2025 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

09/24/2025 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

09/26/2025 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

09/27/2025 – Winston-Salem, NC – SECCA

09/28/2025 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage

09/30/2025 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

10/1/2015 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

10/3/2025 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

10/4/2025 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk

10/7/2025 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall

10/8/2025 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House

10/10/2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse

10/11/2025 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club