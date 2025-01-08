Bob Mould Announces New Album Here We Go Crazy For March 2025 Release & Spring 2025 Tour Dates, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Skyy Rincon January 8th, 2025 - 9:00 AM

Bob Mould has returned with the announcement of his highly-anticipated fifteenth solo album Here We Go Crazy. The record is set to release on March 7 via Granary Music/BMG Records which marks his first new LP in over four years since the arrival of 2020’s Blue Hearts.

In anticipation of the album’s arrival, Mould has shared the lead single “Here We Go Crazy” which also serves as the title track. The song is accompanied by a music video with Gould commenting, “I’ve been spending time in the Southern California desert over the past few years, and the video was shot there. Chilly wilderness atop a mountain, expansive vistas below the hills, distant places to escape life’s routines. ’Going crazy’ can be many different things. The joy of reckless abandon, the uncertainty of the world’s future, the silence of solitude.”

Mould will also be hitting the road in support of the new project, kicking off the spring trek with a show at San Diego’s Music Box on April 1. The tour will conclude with a performance at Bell’s Beer Garden on May 11 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The support acts differ throughout the trek ranging from Craig Finn, J. Robbins, Poster Children and Winged Wheel.

Here We Go Crazy Tracklist

1. Here We Go Crazy

2. Neanderthal

3. Breathing Room

4. Hard To Get

5. When Your Heart Is Broken

6. Fur Mink Augurs

7. Lost Or Stolen

8. Sharp Little Pieces

9. You Need To Shine

10. Thread So Thin

11. Your Side

Bob Mould Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

4/1 – San Diego, CA – Music Box*

4/2 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s*

4/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom*

4/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore*

4/7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

4/8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

4/9 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory*

4/11 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater*

4/12 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*

4/14 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*

4/15 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn*

4/16 – Madison WI – Majestic Theatre*

4/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall*

4/19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

4/25 – Chicago, IL – Metro

4/26 – Chicago, IL – Metro

4/27 – Detroit, MI – El Club

4/29 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

4/30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

5/2 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

5/3 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

5/4 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5/7 – Washington DC – Black Cat

5/9 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

5/10 – Indianapolis, IN – HI–FI Indy

5/11 Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden