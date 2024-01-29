Robert Fripp And Toyah Cover The Beastie Boys Hit, “Fight For Your Right”

Home News Ryan Freund January 29th, 2024 - 5:33 PM

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are at it again! This time they are going old school with their most recent “Sunday Lunch” performance. The couple decided to take on the Beastie Boys classic “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)”.

In the video, the King Crimson guitarist plays the Licensed to Ill song’s classic riff as Toyah shows off her rhyme-slinging skills. To the viewer’s surprise, Robert chimes in on vocals in the chorus and wraps up the performance by exclaiming, “Fight for your right to party with Toyah and Robert’s ‘Sunday Lunch.’” (via consequence).

The cover comes after a short break between “Sunday Lunch” videos as the couple no longer posts videos every week. As past weeks have seen the duo reposting past performances from the archives. Past overs have seen the couple cover KISS’ “Lick It Up,” Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love,” Mötley Crüe’s “Shout at the Devil,” and J. Geils Band’s “Centerfold,” among other tunes.

“Sunday Lumch” has been such a success for Toyah and Robert that they set out on their first-ever “Sunday Lunch” tour this past fall, playing several cities in the UK.