Elbow Announce New EP Audio Vertigo Echo For June 2025 Release, Share New Single “Sober”

Elbow’s new single, “Sober” is a funky dance beat paired with emotional vocals. The single will be featured on Elbow’s upcoming EP, Audio Vertigo Echo. The song explores a close relationship, reflecting on the memories and connection the parties have made, only to realize that the singer hasn’t seen the other sober in the time they’ve known each other.

“Sober” is a groovy song with a bit of funk from the instrumentals. The percussion and other instrumentals are steady throughout the song, while the vocals gradually build up, creating an interesting sound experience. The back-up vocals only add to the musical experience. “Sober” is the fourth track off the upcoming EP.

Guy Garvey, from the band, said in a press release, “finishing something for the band in lots of ways. We are having more fun in the studio than ever before. Craig’s on fire as a producer, Pete and Alex are the coolest rhythm section working and Pot’s unpredictable rhythm guitar has started working its way into such a soulful and accomplished place. The words are all stories from my past, sometimes joyful, often dark, but all of it exciting and mostly true. It feels like we’re having another go on the Waltzers after hours.”

Audio Vertigo Echo is a continuation of the band’s latest album, Audio Vertigo, which was released last March. The EP is set to be released on June 6. In addition, Elbow will be starting their North America 2025 tour on September 26 in Washington, DC. This will be the first time the UK band has performed in the US since 2020.

“Sober” is available to stream on all platforms.

AUDIO VERTIGO ECHO (EP)

1. Dis-Graceland 463-465 Bury New Road

2. Adriana Again

3. Timber

4. Sober

Photo credit: Pamela Lin